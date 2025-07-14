Conflicts Forum’s Substack

Trump's Hubris-Driven Blunders
Judge Napolitano interviews Alastair Crooke, 14 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
Israel will use aggression against Iran again; Ceasefire was a cover
Iran's Press TV, Unscripted - Kaveh Taghvai interviews Alastair Crooke (interview broadcast 5 July)
  
Conflicts Forum
Everything You Need To Know About War With Iran - Interview with Alastair Crooke
Chris Hedges interviews Alastair Crooke, 11 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
2
US hubris-driven blunders transform the entire complexion of the wider war
Alastair Crooke, 10 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
2
An End to the Gaza War? 'Some hostages will return, but Hamas will stay’
Conflicts Forum’s compilation tracking strategic developments in Israel, 7 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
1
Alastair Crooke : What's Next in Trump's War?
Interview with Judge Napolitano, Judging Freedom, 7 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
9
‘The Land of Performance’: Trump wanted a Perfect War, a Headline Show-stopper
The strategic objective was a bust: The ‘house-of-cards’ did not implode -- Alastair Crooke, 3 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
6
"An unrivalled ability to execute" -- but 'military achievements are meaningless if not translated into a new reality with Iran'
Conflicts Forum’s compilation tracking strategic developments in Israel, 3 July 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
1
Who Won the '12-Day War'?
Interview with Alastair Crooke by Judge Napolitano, 30 June 2025
  
Conflicts Forum

June 2025

What means ‘winning’?
Alastair Crooke, 26 June 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
6
Alastair Crooke: Iran–Israel Ceasefire? Inside the 12‑Day War & Trump’s Peace Deal
Interview for Dialogue Works by Nima Rostami Alkhorshid, 25 June 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
Euphoria turns to disillusion – “Iran has not been defeated”
Conflicts Forum’s compilation tracking strategic developments in Israel, 24 June 2025
  
Conflicts Forum
1
